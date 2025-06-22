A shocking incident from Chennai’s Ayanavaram area has gone viral, where a woman named Maramani barged into her specially-abled husband Senthil Nathan’s office and violently attacked him and his female colleague. The June 10 incident was captured on CCTV and widely circulated online. In the footage, a heated argument turns physical as Maramani begins assaulting the duo. Bystanders intervened, and the colleague is seen hitting back. Maramani eventually left with her mother. Nathan later filed a complaint with the local handicapped association, alleging that his wife demanded INR 40,000 per month and was uninterested in their child’s custody. An FIR has been filed, and the woman and her family are reportedly absconding. Nathan now claims he fears for his safety. AP Shocker: Engineering College Student Hits Teacher With Slipper for Confiscating Mobile Phone.

Chennai Woman Beats Disabled Husband, Colleague in Office

