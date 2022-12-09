Chennai woke up to torrential rain on Friday under the influence of a severe cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’. Videos on the internet showed people traversing through strong winds and heavy rainfall in Chennai. Residents took to social media to share pictures and videos of #ChennaiRains. Educational institutions in several districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai remained closed in view of the ‘red alert’ warning by IMD. In order to prevent any untoward incident amid the severe cyclonic storm Mandous, the IMD has suggested the total suspension of all fishing activities in the state of Tamil Nadu. Chennai Weather Forecast: High Alert Issued in View of Cyclone Mandous, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall on These Days

Check Tweets:

#ChennaiRains Started raining heavily and it is expected to continue like this. #StaySafe #Chennai — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) December 9, 2022

#CycloneMandous 🌀: Real #ChennaiRains begins from now on. People should not venture out unnecessarily. Flyers should keep a tab on flight status before heading out to airport. — The Chennai Skies (@ChennaiFlights) December 9, 2022

