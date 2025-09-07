Two youths were injured after a head-on collision between two bikes in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, officials said. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. CCTV video of the accident has surfaced on social media, showing a scooter and a bike travelling when another bike approached from the opposite direction and collided head-on. The force of the impact caused one of the bikes to topple over and hit the scooter, adding to the chaos. Locals rushed to the scene to assist the injured and clear the road. Ujjain Road Accident: 3 Police Officers Killed As Car Plunges Into Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh.

Two Injured After Bikes Collide in Chhatarpur

