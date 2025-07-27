Two were injured after a speeding four-wheeler they were travelling in lost control on a winding stretch and crashed into the road divider near Nipani village on the Dhule-Solapur highway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne and drag along the divider for nearly 200 feet before coming to a halt. Despite heavy traffic in both directions, a major collision was narrowly avoided. Two occupants sustained minor injuries, and the vehicle was severely damaged. The entire incident was captured on CCTV video, and local sources confirmed that no fatalities occurred.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road Accident

