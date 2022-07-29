Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of 5 labourers who died due to lightning in Mahasamund district. CM Baghel has directed the Collector to provide Rs 4 Lakhs each to the families of the deceased labourers; also directed for better medical treatment of the injured.

Check Tweet:

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel condoles the demise of 5 labourers who died due to lightning in Mahasamund district. He has directed the Collector to provide Rs 4 Lakhs each to the families of the deceased labourers; also directed for better medical treatment of the injured. pic.twitter.com/7wYWKSoKuY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)