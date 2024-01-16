A speeding engine of the Chhattisgarh Express Train broke a dead end at Bilaspur Junction Railway Station on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. According to authorities, no causalities or injuries were reported during the incident. More details are awaited. Goods Train Derails in Chhattisgarh: Nine Empty Wagons of Freight Train Derail in Bilaspur Division, Restoration Work in Progress (Watch Video).

Chhattisgarh Express Train’s Engine Breaks Dead End

VIDEO | Chhattisgarh Express's engine broke the dead end at Bilaspur Junction Railway Station. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/egHNOKk0h2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2024

