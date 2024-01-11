The Chhattisgarh government has declared a holiday on January 22 to mark the historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. The decision was taken after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai wrote a letter urging the declaration of a holiday across the state. Following this, the School Education Minister Brajmohan Aggarwal declared a holiday for all government and private schools on January 22. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta Ceremony: 500 KG ‘Nagada’ From Gujarat Arrives at Ram Temple Ahead of Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Chhattisgarh School Holiday on January 22

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)