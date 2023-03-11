A 17-year-old teenager was reprimanded by the police after he tried to desecrate the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by placing a lit cigarette in its mouth. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The video shows the youth climbing the statue and starting smoking disrespecting the Subhash Chandra Bose bust. The youth also shot a video of the disturbing act. Viral Video: Biker Dodges Death After Coming Under Truck While Crossing Lane on Packed Road.

Teen Desecrates Subhash Chandra Bose’s Statue in Bilaspur

बिलासपुर में नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की प्रतिमा का अपमान करने का मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल एक लड़का सिगरेट पीते हुए धुआं उड़ाते सीढ़ियों से उनकी प्रतिमा तक पहुंच गया। pic.twitter.com/Aacwh7PKNB — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 11, 2023

