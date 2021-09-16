The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the entry of the Chinese app Shopee in India. Taking to Twitter, Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said that the app is violating norms of Press Note 3/2020 of the FDI Policy and sough necessary action against it. What Shopee's Entry into India Mean for Online Shoppers.

"Preferential treatment to favoured sellers, private labelling, unfair and anti-competitive business models with big-ticket manufacturers, deep discounting and flash sales have become the mainstay of these e-commerce platforms and it is highly unlikely that small traders can consistently withstand these continuous assaults from such foreign e-commerce companies. Shopee’s entry into India, only means furthering these unfair trade practices," Khandelwal said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

Here's The Letter by CAIT to PM Narendra Modi:

