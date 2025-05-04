Recently, the Andhra Pradesh High Court said that the caste system is alien to Christianity and once a person converts to that religion, they cannot invoke the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act). The Andhra Pradesh High Court bench of Justice Harinath N further said that once a person converts to Christianity, he stops being a member of the scheduled caste community. "The 2nd respondent had voluntarily converted to Christianity and was admittedly working as a Pastor in a Church for the last 10 years as on the date of the incident. Thus, the 2nd respondent cannot be permitted to invoke the provisions of the protective legislation," the Andhra Pradesh HC said in its judgment of April 30. The high court observed while quashing the proceedings under the SC/ST Act against a group of people for allegedly using casteist language and assaulting a man. Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Construction of Assembly Building and High Court.

HC Quashes Proceedings Against Group of People

