Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, approved infrastructure projects, including the construction of the State Assembly building at a cost of Rs 617 crore and the High Court building at Rs 786 crore.

The cabinet also approved a draft ordinance on SC Sub-Categorisation. A group of ministers held a press conference to highlight the meeting's outcomes. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said that "as promised in the party manifesto, fishermen will receive Rs 10,000 during the fishing ban period, which extends up to June."

The cabinet has also approved the establishment of a dedicated centre to address climate-related challenges in urban areas and to develop special systems for effective flood management in urban regions, enhancing preparedness and resilience.

A week earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to expedite the process of addressing grievances and finding solutions to people's problems. He emphasised the use of the latest technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), to regularly update applicants on the progress of their complaints.

The Chief Minister who conducted a review meeting at the State Secretariat on grievances redressal made several suggestions to the officers. He felt that collecting the Aadhar numbers and the Aadhar-linked mobile numbers is mandatory to check the fake complaints.

If anyone tries to make a complaint repeatedly on the same issue, misleading the government machinery and misusing the system, the details of such persons should be collected, and the complaint too should be studied in detail, he added.

If anyone makes a grievance complaint after the petition is disposed of, feedback should be taken from such persons, the Chief Minister noted. The respective district collectors can contact the petitioners concerned to resolve the complaints received directly by them so that such petitions can be disposed of at a faster pace, the Andhra Pradesh CM said. (ANI)

