DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India and other Supreme Court judges today, March 13, felicitated the daughter of a cook in the Supreme Court. The woman identified as Pragya, who is the daughter of a cook at the Supreme Court secured a scholarship to study master's in law in two different universities in the United States. CJI DY Chandrachud also honoured Pragya's mother and father, Ajay Kumar Samal, who has been working as a cook in the apex court. CJI DY Chandrachud congratulated Pragya and handed the Indian Constitution book signed by all the Supreme Court judges to her. "It is a matter of pride for all of us," he said. Judges Should Be Unaffected by Criticisms and Social Media Commentary, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

CJI Congratulates Cook's Daughter for Securing Scholarship

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges today felicitated the daughter of a cook in the Supreme Court, for scoring a scholarship to study masters in law in two different universities in the United States. CJI also honoured her mother and father, Ajay… pic.twitter.com/VgWqbQ0ZOQ — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

