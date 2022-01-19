The brother of late CDS General Bipin Rawat, Colonel Vijay Rawat, joined BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on Wednesday in Delhi in the presence of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of assembly elections 2022.

Meanwhile, Late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s brother Colonel Vijay Rawat, said "I like his (Uttarakhand CM) vision for State. It matches what my brother (late CDS Bipin Rawat) had in his mind. BJP has same mindset. In case they ask me, I'll serve people of Uttarakhand (will you join BJP?)".

Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired), younger brother of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat joins BJP, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JXzSr6RDMf — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

