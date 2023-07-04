Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 7/cylinder. The retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780 per cylinder. Though, no changes have been made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed: 19 Kg Gas Cylinder Rate Reduced by Rs 91.50 in Delhi, No Change in Domestic LPG Prices.

Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hike

