On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate boxer Nitu Ghanghas for winning gold in the Women's Minimumweight boxing event in Birmingham. PM Modi said, "She has pursued sports diligently and with utmost passion. Her success is going to make Boxing more popular. My best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India."

Check tweet:

Congratulations to Nitu Ghanghas for a hard earned and well deserved Gold medal in Boxing at CWG 2022. She has pursued sports diligently and with utmost passion. Her success is going to make Boxing more popular. My best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/sIEzPGnRaY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

