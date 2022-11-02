Congress leader and Maharashtra's former Energy Minister Nitin Raut sustained injuries in his right eye, hands, and legs in Telangana during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Raut was allegedly pushed by Police during Rahul Gandhi-led nationwide foot march. Meanwhile, the Congress leader has been admitted to Vasavi Hospital in Hyderabad. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi To Resume March in Telangana on Thursday After Three Day Diwali Break.

Nitin Raut Suffers Injuries During Bharat Jodo Yatra:

Congress leader and Maharashtra's former Energy Minister Nitin Raut admitted to Vasavi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana when he fell down after allegedly being pushed by Police during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He sustained injuries in his right eye, hands and legs. pic.twitter.com/gk8uUZydVe — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

