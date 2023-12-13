Congress leader and MP Manickam Tagore, on Wednesday, December 13, took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the selection of Chief Ministers for CMs of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. "It is their internal decision but the way they are making their choices is completely unexpected because they feel that the choices of the MLAs are not needed, the people's choice is not needed, only the choice of Modi or Amit Shah is needed," he said. Manickam Tagore also said that the Chief Ministers for the three states are a pick of Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi. "They finished the political careers of Vasundhara Raje and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Raman Singh has also been sent to a retirement post," he stated. The Congress leader further said that the BJP is finishing established leaders and making first-time MLAs the Chief Minister. CM Designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai to Take Oath as New Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Today.

Manickam Tagore Attacks Amit Shah and PM Modi

#WATCH | On new CMs of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "It is their internal decision but the way they are making their choices is completely unexpected because they feel that the choices of the MLAs are not needed, the people's… pic.twitter.com/GNtWyYifym — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

