Congress leader Rahul Gandhi updated his Twitter bio to ‘Dis’Qualified MP’ today after he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament following conviction in a criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. Now, description of his Twitter account mentions about his membership of the Indian National Congress along with 'Dis'Qualified' membership of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha Over Conviction in ‘Modi Surname Remarks’ Case.

Rahul Gandhi Updates His Twitter Bio

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi updates his Twitter account bio to Dis'Qualified MP. Congress party's Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/EdDEC0WaQv — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

