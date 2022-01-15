Congress has released the list of candidates for 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.

