In a major crackdown on digital obscenity, Uttarakhand Police arrested a youth named Amjad from Roorkee’s Pathanpura area for spreading obscene and offensive content on social media. Amjad ran a Facebook page called “9211 Comedy Reels” and a YouTube channel “Amjad 9211”, where he posted videos filled with abuses, vulgarity, and antisocial themes. After receiving multiple complaints, police found that the content violated public decency and was harmful to social harmony. SP Rural Shekhar Chandra Suyal confirmed his arrest and warned that those misusing social media for obscene or provocative content will face strict action. Police stressed that while social media is powerful, its misuse can damage societal values. Influencers Mehak and Pari Booked by UP Police Under IT Act for Obscene, Abusive Instagram Reels.

Amjad 9211 Arrested

महक-परी के बाद 'अमजद 9-2-11' पकड़ा गया। यूट्यूब पर अश्लील वीडियो पोस्ट कर रहा था। रुड़की (उत्तराखंड) पुलिस ने चैनल ही बंद कराते हुए कॉमेडी का द एंड कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/UXFyT6FLo4 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 1, 2025

