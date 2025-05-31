In a bizarre incident on May 28 in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, a wedding turned chaotic when guests clashed over a cooler’s airflow. During the post-Jaimala celebrations, a few baraatis sat in front of a cooler meant for the bride and groom, blocking the air. When told to move, a heated argument erupted. Soon, four to five local youths joined in, supporting the baraatis and initiating a violent brawl. Chairs were thrown, and panic spread as guests fled mid-meal. The bride and groom narrowly escaped injury. The video has gone viral, prompting police investigation. Though no formal complaint has been filed yet, the bride’s family approached the SSP office seeking action against the attackers. UP Wedding Brawl: Argument Over DJ Song Sparks Violent Clash As Guests Throw Chairs at Each Other in Etawah, Police Respond to Viral Video.

Cooler Sparks Chaos at Jhansi Wedding

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला झांसी की शादी में कूलर के सामने खड़े होने पर युद्ध। लात–घूंसे, कुर्सियां, टैंट के बर्तन एक–दूसरे पर फेंके गए !! pic.twitter.com/LX7IbsaT5A — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)