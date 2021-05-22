Coronavirus Pandemic Stabilising in Major Part of India, COVID-19 Cases on Decline, Says Dr VK Paul

Pandemic is stabilising in a major part of the country. Positivity rate is going down & active cases are going down: Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/l1SeVmNuB7 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

