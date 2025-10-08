The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has written to states and union territories regarding strict compliance with the Drugs Rules, 1945, for testing of raw materials and finished formulations. In an order issued on Tuesday, October 7, the DCGI said, "All the State/ UT Drug Controllers are requested to take measures to ensure testing before the manufacture and release of the batch to the market by way of monitoring during inspections, sensitising the manufacturers through circulars, etc." The order comes in the backdrop of the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra over the consumption of contaminated cough syrups. "Further, it shall also be ensured that the manufacturers have a robust vendor qualification system in place and use raw materials, including excipients, from reliable approved vendors only," the advisory stated. At least 14 children have died since early September, with most of the cases reported from Maharashtra's Nagpur and Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Did PM Modi Government Ban ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide’ in Cough Syrups Amid Series of Child Deaths? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Instagram Video.

