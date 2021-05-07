COVID-19 Cases Plateauing Gradually in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and 6 Other States, Says Health Ministry

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand are the states/UTs where cases were increasing earlier but are now plateauing gradually: Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary (Health) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jyZFcAbx90 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

