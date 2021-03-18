COVID-19 in India: Coronavirus Cases With UK, South Africa and Brazil Variants Surge to 400

The total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the #COVID19 virus in India as of date is 400: Ministry of Health — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

