India on Tuesday witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases. India reported 1,68,063 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hiurs, A total of 277 patients succumbed to the deadly virus in a day. The country recoreded 69,959 recoveries since monday morning taking the active case load over eight lakh mark. The daily positivity ratio stood at 10.64 percent

Tweet By ANI:

COVID-19 | India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 69,959 recoveries & 277 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case tally reaches 8,21,446. Daily positivity rate (10.64%) Omicron case tally at 4,461 pic.twitter.com/ikKRh2Xh6G — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

