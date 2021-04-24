DRDO to Add 250 Beds at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Coronavirus hospital in New Delhi:

DRDO is adding another 250 beds later in the evening today at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital in New Delhi, taking the total number of beds to 500. In Gujarat, a 1,000-bed hospital has become operational: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GDM7gvcyd9 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

