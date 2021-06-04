Number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore.

As per Our World in Data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine: Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog pic.twitter.com/6fWoqv3iEF — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

