A social worker, Salman, lay in a grave in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Monday, November 20, demanding to declare cow as the national animal. Salman was protesting for various issues in the state by laying in the grave near the Sadar Bazar area police station. In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), it is seen that the social worker is laying on the road with mud on him. Declare Cow As National Animal’ Petition: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea, Asks ‘Is This the Job of the Court?’.

Declare Cow as National Animal, Demands Social Worker

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)