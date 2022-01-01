On the occasion of New Year 2022, registration for COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years begins from today. Children aged 15 to 18 years can book slots on the CoWin app using their ID cards from January 1.

Check it Out:

CoWin registrations for the COVID19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 years begins today: Union Minister @mansukhmandviya (File-Pic) pic.twitter.com/wao76VULxY — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 1, 2022

