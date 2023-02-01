The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has lifted the ban on former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane. Earlier on September 6, 2022, a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint against Lamicchane accusing him of raping her. This resulted in the Nepal cricketer's arrest. Lamicchane then spent the rest of the year behind the bar. Now, on January 12, 2023 the former Nepal captain was granted bail with conditions by the Patan High Court. Following this, CAN decided to lift his suspension. Usman Khawaja Shares Popular Pablo Escobar Meme After Visa Issue Prevents Him From Flying to India for Test Series.

Cricket Association of Nepal Lifts Suspension of Sandeep Lamichhane

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lifts suspension of rape-accused former National team captain Sandeep Lamichhane. Details would be released today: Birendra Bahadur Chand, CAN official — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

