People are presently absorbed in the celebrations of Chhath Puja in various parts of the country. This significant Hindu festival is mostly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and certain areas of Delhi and Mumbai. Starting on November 17 and running through November 20, the festival is taking place across four days. Amidst the celebrations, an unpleasant occurrence from Bihar has garnered much attention. Recently, the shocking incident startled the crowd of devotees gathering in the Gopalganj area on the banks of the Gandak River in Bihar. A massive crocodile can be seen swimming about in the water in a recent video that was uploaded on X (previously known as Twitter). It is reported that the crocodile sighting location is near the Dumaria Ghat. Devotees who were about to do their Chhath Puja rites along the riverbanks were alarmed by the crocodile. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Crocodile in Ayodhya: Panic Among Locals After Giant Crocodile Spotted Near Guptar Ghat in Saryu River, Video Goes Viral.

Panic Among Chhath Devotees After Crocodile Spotted Near Banks of Gandak River

गोपालगंज में गंडक (नारायणी) नदी के डुमरिया छठ घाट पर उस समय अफरातफरी मच गई जब एक विशाल मगरमच्छ दिखा. वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व पर बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु घाट पर जाते हैं. डर का माहौल है. pic.twitter.com/2slQVmciTb — Ajeet Kumar (@iajeetkumar) November 16, 2023

