Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last budget of the Narendra Modi-led government in the parliament today. While making various announcements, Sitharaman said cigarettes will get more expensive. She also added that customs on kitchen chimneys will go down. Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says One Crore Farmers Will Get Assistance To Adopt Natural Farming in Next Three Years.

Cigarettes Will Get More Expensive, Says FM

Custom duty on cigarettes increased: FM Nirmala Sitharaman#UnionBudget2023 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

