Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' on Sunday and will cross the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18, as per the Indian Meteorological Department. The Indian Air Force, Navy, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are making preparations for Cyclone Tauktae, which is expected to cause 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall along the western coast of India. Here's a list of Do's and Don'ts to Stay Safe.

#CycloneTauktae check list: ✓switch off electronic items ✓charge mobile, torch, power bank etc ✓keep loose item inside house, like pots, containers. ✓close windows ✓clear drainage ✓don’t go out & don’t try to take pics ✓stay away & keep vehicles parked away from trees. — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) May 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)