PM Narendra Modi to hold a meeting with senior govt officials & reps from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against approaching Cyclone Yaas today. Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers will also join the meeting.

PM Modi to hold a meeting with senior govt officials & reps from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against approaching #CycloneYaas today. HM & other ministers will also join. pic.twitter.com/NHVf1Jf4Da — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)