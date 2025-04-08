Dadi Ratanmohini Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of Brahma Kumaris Centenarian Chief, Says ‘She Will Be Remembered as a Beacon of Light, Wisdom and Compassion’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 8, expressed deep shock over the demise of Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji, who served as the Chief Administrative Head of Brahma Kumaris Global Centres. PM Narendra Modi said, "Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion." In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come. She provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out. She will continue to illuminate the path for all who seek peace and wish to make our society better. I will never forget my interactions with her. My thoughts are with her admirers and the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." Manoj Kumar Dies: PM Narendra Modi Mourns Veteran Actor’s Demise, Calls Him ‘Icon of Indian Cinema Remembered for His Patriotic Zeal’.

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of Dadi Ratanmohini

Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come. She provided… pic.twitter.com/j0fl7OKFHy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)