The Karnataka High Court recently said that under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a daughter-in-law cannot lay a claim for maintenance against her parents-in-law. The single judge bench of Justice V Srishananda observed while allowing a petition filed by an elderly couple and set aside the order of the trial court dated November 30, 2021. The trial court had directed the elderly couple to pay Rs 20,000 to the wife of their deceased son and Rs 5,000 to his children. Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority ‘Illegally’ Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate.

HC on Maintenance

