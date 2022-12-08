The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD ) early Thursday morning said that the Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Mandous' pronounced as 'Man-Dous'. The IMD has issued a cyclone alert for north Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. According to weather department, the Cyclonic Storm would reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by today morning. Cyclone Mandous Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Intensifies, Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains Likely Over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh From December 8; Check Real-Time Status

Check Tweet:

Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” pronounced as “Man-Dous” (Cyclone Alert for north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message. pic.twitter.com/myeuUnZ1if — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 7, 2022

Watch IMD issues rain alert in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Madous intensifies:

