A violent clash broke out in Bharat Nagar, Delhi, where a 65-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death following a stone-pelting incident. The altercation left five others injured. According to reports, an argument escalated into chaos as groups engaged in heavy stone pelting. Amid the turmoil, the elderly victim was attacked with a knife and succumbed to his injuries. Locals alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the violence and are scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area to prevent further escalation. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bata Shoe Showroom in Shaheen Bagh, No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos).

65-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death After Stone-Pelting in Bharat Nagar

दिल्ली के भारत नगर का LAW & ORDER पहले पथराव हुआ और फिर 65 साल के व्यक्ति की चाकू मार कर हत्या। पथराव में पाँच लोग भी घायल। pic.twitter.com/MbpOypLrkY — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)