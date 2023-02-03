In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Fatehpur Beri police station limits. The child has been sent for her medical examination and treatment. The cops quickly swung into action and both the alleged accused have been apprehended. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Sold Off By Lover, ‘Auctioned’ and Gang Raped in Agra; Seven Arrested.

Delhi Crime:

