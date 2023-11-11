A shocking CCTV footage from the November 4 bus accident in Delhi's Rohini area has emerged, revealing that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus driver suffered a heart attack while driving. The distressing video circulation on social media shows the bus spiralling out of control, killing one and injuring multiple others. Authorities are investigating the incident, confirming that the accident transpired after the driver suffered a sudden heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Delhi Accident Video: One Dead After DTC Bus Loses Control, Rams Into Several Vehicles in Rohini; Clip Surfaces.

Delhi Bus Crash Linked to Driver's Sudden Heart Attack

Heart Attack at the Wheel

Delhi Bus Accident

#WATCH | One person died after being hit by a DTC bus in Delhi's Rohini area. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Bt1ipo9GYr — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

