A tense situation unfolded in the Seelampur Assembly constituency during the ongoing Delhi Assembly Election 2025 as a ruckus erupted between the police and local residents. The crash occurred amid heightened security measures and a significant presence of voters heading to polling stations. The Delhi Assembly Election 2025 was held on February 5 in a single phase. Voters across the city cast their ballots to choose their representatives. Delhi Election 2025: Polling Begins for High-Stakes Assembly Elections; AAP Seeks Hat-Trick, BJP and Congress Aim for Revival.

Ruckus Erupts Between Police and Locals in Seelampur Constituency

Delhi: A ruckus erupted between the police and people in the Seelampur Assembly constituency during the #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 pic.twitter.com/zmy06rikQn — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

