Pankaj, a Delhi Police constable, is contesting as an independent candidate from the New Delhi Assembly Constituency. Declaring his election symbol as a shoe, he stated, “It is a strong symbol against corruption.” Pankaj, who has lived in Delhi for 40 years and served in the police for 22 years, emphasised his deep understanding of the city’s challenges. “If I win, I will go to the Vidhan Sabha; if I lose, I will return to duty,” he said, calling his candidacy a historic moment for democracy. Pankaj pledged to work for the people and address their issues, positioning himself as a candidate who understands public grievances from the ground level. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Date, Time, Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch Exit Poll Result of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Delhi Police Constable Pankaj Contests as Independent Candidate in New Delhi

#WATCH | #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | Pankaj, Constable and independent candidate from New Delhi Assembly Constituency, says, "I am a Constable in Delhi Police, and I am contesting this poll as an independent candidate...My symbol is a shoe, which is a very strong thing for all… pic.twitter.com/7g1E8m5a7c — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)