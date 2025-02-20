The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Delhi will begin with the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, at Ramlila Maidan. The oath-taking ceremony will also see six BJP leaders taking oath as ministers in Rekha Gupta's cabinet. The leaders who will take oath as ministers include Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers of various states in attendance will grace the swearing-in ceremony. Watch live telecast of the new Delhi government's swearing-in ceremony as Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister and other BJP leaders as cabinet ministers. Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony 2025: BJP Leader Rekha Gupta To Take Oath as New Chief Minister Today at Ramlila Maidan.

Watch the Swearing-In Ceremony of the New Government in Delhi

