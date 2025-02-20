Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her new cabinet ministers will take oath at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, February 20. While CM-designate Rekha Gupta will take oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, those taking oath as Ministers include Parvesh Sahib Singh (Parvesh Verma), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states gracing the event. Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony 2025: BJP Leader Rekha Gupta To Take Oath as New Chief Minister Today at Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi Cabinet Ministers List Who Will Take Oath Today

Delhi swearing-in ceremony | Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh to take oath as Ministers today. pic.twitter.com/1Gbvkq9xK7 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

