The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has issued a new summons to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, instructing him to make a physical appearance on March 16. This action follows the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) filing of a second complaint against Kejriwal for his non-compliance with a previous summons related to the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Terms Summon by Enforcement Directorate ‘Illegal’, Says Will Attend Hearing Via Video Conferencing.

Delhi Court Issues Summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi issues fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on ED's second complaint for allegedly not complying with the summons in the alleged Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. He is directed to appear on March 16. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/o5ViUt1pW2 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

