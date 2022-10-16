On Sunday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said that he has been summoned by CBI to their Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow, October 17. In his tweet, Sisodia also said that he will go there and offer full cooperation. According to reports, Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case. The AAP leader also said that the CBI conducted a raid at his house for 14 hours, hiowever, nothing came out. "Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village," he said.

CBI Summons Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweets that he has been summoned by CBI to their Headquarters at 11am tomorrow, October 17. He tweets that he will go there and offer full cooperation. pic.twitter.com/PRg5Xg7NvM — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

