A late-night encounter broke out on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini, between four wanted criminals and a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police. The accused, identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21), opened fire at the police during the operation on the intervening night of October 22 and October 23 at around 2:20 AM. In the ensuing gunfight, all four men sustained fatal injuries and were rushed to Dr BSA Hospital, Rohini, where they were declared dead. According to police sources, the accused were involved in several serious criminal cases in Bihar. While Ranjan Pathak, Bimlesh Mahto, and Manish Pathak hailed from Sitamarhi, Bihar, Aman Thakur was a resident of Karwal Nagar, Delhi. The area has been cordoned off as further investigation is underway. Delhi Police Encounter With Gogi Gang in Rohini, Arrests 3 Armed Criminals Out of 5 (Watch Videos).

4 Wanted Criminals Shot Dead in Joint Police Operation in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the spot where, at 2.20 am, a shootout broke out between 4 accused persons and a joint team of Delhi police Crime Branch and Bihar Police on the Bahadur Shah Marg. Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21) from… pic.twitter.com/bmMteajCyk — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

