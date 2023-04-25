In the latest development in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla. The CBI filed the chargesheet at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in connection with the Delhi liquor policy alleged scam. Besides Sisodia and Gorantla, the chargesheet also names Arjun Pandey and Amandeep Singh Dhall as accused. It must be noted that this is the second chargesheet filed by CBI in the case. Seema Sisodia Hospitalised: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Wife Admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi Due to Autoimmune Disorder.

CBI Names Manish Sisodia in Chargesheet

