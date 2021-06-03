Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Residential-Cum-Commercial Building in Madipur, 24 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

A fire breaks out at a shoe manufacturing factory (ground floor) and godown (first floor) of a four-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Delhi's Madipur. A total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. pic.twitter.com/fZVADtZMva — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

